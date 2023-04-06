The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to welcome in the spring by extending a community-wide invitation to the Back-A-Kid Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, May 9th at Little America Hotel & Resort.

The Back-A-Kid Breakfast is a morning of fun and inspiration that allows the Club to provide lifechanging programming to an increasing number of youth across Laramie County, all for a membership fee of just $10 per year.

This year’s event features keynote speaker Ryan Harris, a 10-year NFL veteran who earned the title of Super Bowl 50 Champion with the Denver Broncos.

He also played for the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2016.

Ryan graduated from Notre Dame with two degrees, one in Economics and Policy, and the other in Political Science.

Today, you can listen to Ryan as the Color Analyst for Notre Dame Football radio broadcast, on Altitude’s Sports Radio, or watch him on CBS Denver, Fox 31 Denver, and Altitude TV.

He is also the author of MINDSET FOR MASTERY: An NFL Champion’s Guide to Reaching Your Greatness.

This uplifting breakfast, made possible by Ken Garff Toyota Cheyenne, Halladay Auto Group, and Little America Hotel & Resort, will also feature recognition of new Founder’s Society members and a special presentation from the 2023 Cheyenne & Wyoming Youth of the Year, Esther Martin.

Doors open and breakfast begins at 6:30 am, followed by the program at 7:00 am.

Though attendance is free, all guests are asked to make a contribution.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Director of Development Amanda Fiske at (307) 778-6674 or afiske@bgcchey.org, or by visiting BAK23.givesmart.com.

Donations can also be made by texting “BAK23” to 76278.

Together, let’s rally around Laramie County youth and empower our next generation of leaders to be EXTRAORDINARY!