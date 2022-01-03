The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne’s 13th Annual Chili Challenge is quickly approaching on Friday, January 28th!

Taking place from 5:00-8:00 pm at Little America Hotel & Resort, this family-friendly event brings businesses, community members and Club youth together for an evening of red hot competition, delicious food, music and more.

After canceling this event in 2021, the Club is excited to come back bigger and better than ever in 2022- this year with the theme of Classic TV Shows!

The teams will not only be judged on their chili recipes (either red, green or white!), but also their booth and décor!

For those looking to add a little extra heat to the winter months, there are several exciting ways to get involved with this fun and hands-on event.

Tickets, which include endless chili, cornbread, beer, soft drinks and more, are now available for purchase.

Adults are $20 and children ages 6- 11 are $5. All children under 6 are free.

To make this event a success, the Club also needs teams who are ready to share their famous recipes, turn up the heat and give it their all in the quest for chili greatness!

All businesses, organizations, families and individuals are invited to participate.

Team registration is only $100 for up to 2 chili types (plus $50 for additional entries).

Many exciting sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

The Chili Challenge is made possible by Hastings Farm & Ranch and Little America.

To purchase tickets, host a team or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Director of Resource Development Amanda Fiske at (307) 778-6674 or afiske@bgcchey.org.

May the best chili win!