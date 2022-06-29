The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for young athletes throughout Cheyenne. On Saturday, July 9th, the Club will host a Basketball Camp in partnership with athletes from the University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College. This all-day camp, held from 9 am to 3 pm at East High School, will be open to both Club and community members ages 6-18.
During the fun-filled camp, participants will learn basketball fundamentals, improve their skill set, and scrimmage against their peers alongside Hunter Maldonado and their favorite college athletes:
9-11 am: Drills
11 am-12 pm: Lunch/Photos
12-3 pm: Scrimmages (Families invited to attend from 2-3 pm)
The registration fee is $20 for current Club members and $50 for community members. This includes a t-shirt, water bottle, and lunch. Spots are limited, and families can register today by going online. Participants will be asked to complete a waiver upon check in. For any questions, please contact Melissa Johnson at (307) 778-6674 or mjohnson@bgcchey.org.
Together, the Boys & Girls Club, UW, and LCCC look forward to making sports fun, accessible, and affordable for the next generation of athletes!