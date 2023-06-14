The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is thrilled to announce that the 2nd Annual Basketball Camp, held in partnership with the University of Wyoming Cowboys basketball team, will take place on Saturday, July 1st.

All young athletes are invited to participate in this fun, hands-on learning opportunity from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at South High School.

During the action-packed camp, participants will develop basketball fundamentals, improve their skill set, and scrimmage against their peers, all coached by their favorite UW athletes:

9:00-11:00 am- Drills

11:00 am-12:00 pm- Lunch

12:00-2:00 pm- Scrimmages, Photos & Autographs

The registration fee is $20 for current Club members and $50 for community members. This includes a t-shirt, sling bag, and lunch.

Spots are limited, and interested participants can enroll today by visiting basketball23.givesmart.com.

All athletes will be asked to complete a waiver upon check-in.

For any questions, please contact Melissa Johnson at (307) 778-6674 or mjohnson@bgcchey.org.

Together, the Boys & Girls Club and UW look forward to continuing this summer tradition and making sports fun and accessible for the next generation of athletes!