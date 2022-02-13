Big Horn 65, Sundance 57
Casper Kelly Walsh 55, Cheyenne South 38
Cheyenne Central 88, Campbell County 54
Dubois 73, Burlington 60
Farson-Eden 38, Encampment 35
Green River 57, Cody 29
Hulett 65, Rock River 27
Jackson Hole 50, Casper Natrona 38
Lander 55, Kemmerer 48
Lingle-Fort Laramie 70, Hanna-Elk Mountain 21
Meeteetse 50, Kaycee 44
Pine Bluffs 64, Glenrock 21
Rawlins 59, Buffalo 52
Riverton 41, Evanston 17
Rocky Mountain 60, Shoshoni 58
Saratoga 61, Cokeville 41
Sheridan 74, Laramie 53
Southeast 46, Lusk 44
St. Stephens 62, Big Piney 61
Star Valley 61, Rock Springs 49
Thunder Basin 76, Cheyenne East 49
Tongue River 64, Thermopolis 52
Upton 76, Arvada-Clearmont 15
Wind River 73, Wyoming Indian 63
Worland 52, Powell 45
Wright 76, Moorcroft 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Newcastle vs. Chadron, Neb., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/