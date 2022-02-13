Basketball photo

Big Horn 65, Sundance 57

Casper Kelly Walsh 55, Cheyenne South 38

Cheyenne Central 88, Campbell County 54

Dubois 73, Burlington 60

Farson-Eden 38, Encampment 35

Green River 57, Cody 29

Hulett 65, Rock River 27

Jackson Hole 50, Casper Natrona 38

Lander 55, Kemmerer 48

Lingle-Fort Laramie 70, Hanna-Elk Mountain 21

Meeteetse 50, Kaycee 44

Pine Bluffs 64, Glenrock 21

Rawlins 59, Buffalo 52

Riverton 41, Evanston 17

Rocky Mountain 60, Shoshoni 58

Saratoga 61, Cokeville 41

Sheridan 74, Laramie 53

Southeast 46, Lusk 44

St. Stephens 62, Big Piney 61

Star Valley 61, Rock Springs 49

Thunder Basin 76, Cheyenne East 49

Tongue River 64, Thermopolis 52

Upton 76, Arvada-Clearmont 15

Wind River 73, Wyoming Indian 63

Worland 52, Powell 45

Wright 76, Moorcroft 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newcastle vs. Chadron, Neb., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

