Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.

“I met many wonderful people in House District 8 as I gathered signatures for my petition to run for office. Thank you to all the voters who shared their knowledge, kindness, and signed my election petition. I look forward to representing those voters and all the residents of House District 8 as a member of the Wyoming Legislature.”

Lyttle will be running as an Independent candidate which means she will not be affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic party.

“I chose to run as an Independent in a highly Republican district because I was disheartened by the stance of the Wyoming State Republican Party. I also see labels being placed upon members of both parties, and I wanted to avoid being labeled. Running as an Independent is right for me and I believe it is right for many voters.”

Lyttle stated the issues of education funding and Medicaid expansion led her to running for office.

"I have been an LCCC trustee for 16 years. My husband is a former Superintendent of Schools for Laramie County School District #1. My two daughters and two stepchildren attended and graduated from the excellent schools in LCSD #1. I have seen the magic that education can bring and how education can build a future for our Wyoming families. I feel strongly that our education system is a gem of this state and we need to treat it that way.”

Lyttle stated she is also a strong supporter of Medicaid expansion.

“Through my practice in debt relief, I talk to many people who are in a financial crisis. Over half of those hard-working folks are in crisis because of medical bills. Many don’t have insurance through their work or cannot afford insurance on their own. It doesn’t seem right that someone in Wyoming who is injured or becomes ill must go into financial crisis to become well. Medicaid expansion would also bring millions of dollars into the state’s budget and add job for Wyoming workers. The Wyoming legislature needs to pass a bill for Medicaid expansion. I want to make that happen.”

Lyttle has developed a platform on these and other issues that can be found on her website: brendalyttle.com.