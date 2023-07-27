The Wyoming Department of State Parks is thrilled to announce its partnership with artist Bria Hammock as their inaugural Artist in Residence. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring together the worlds of art and nature, allowing Hammock to draw inspiration from the scenic beauty of our state parks while contributing her creative talents to promote conservation and cultural appreciation.

The Artist in Residence program aims to foster a deeper connection between artists and nature, and to explore the intersections of artistic expression, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Hammock is celebrated for her innovative approach to various art forms, including painting and digital illustration, and was chosen for her profound ability and unique perspective on capturing the essence of the natural world through her work.

“Wyoming State Parks is thrilled to be working with Bria Hammock in this unique and creative endeavor. Bria will showcase some of the unexpected and unique aspects of our state parks and I am excited to see what her vision brings”, says Christina Bird, District Manager for Wyoming State Parks.

During her August residency, Hammock will spend two weeks exploring select state parks while living and working in the heart of these breathtaking environments. Interacting with park visitors, rangers, and local communities, she will gain insights and inspiration from their experiences, traditions, and stories related to these cherished landscapes.

"I'm thrilled and humbled to be selected as the Artist in Residence for the Wyoming State Parks Department," remarked Hammock. "Nature has always been a profound source of inspiration for my art, and this residency provides a unique opportunity to create pieces that reflect the splendor and significance of our state parks. I hope that my work can contribute to the collective understanding of the importance of preserving these natural wonders for future generations."

As part of the residency, Hammock will showcase her artistic progress and experiences through a mini docuseries entitled, “In Residence”. She hopes to explore and shed light on what it means to be in residence in nature as an artist, as well as a human.

The Wyoming State Parks Department is committed to supporting artists like Hammock and to creating innovative initiatives that foster a deeper connection between art, nature, and communities. The Artist in Residence program is just one of the many ways in which the department continues to explore new avenues for conservation and cultural appreciation.

About Bria Hammock:

Bria Hammock is an accomplished contemporary wilderness artist, known for her mesmerizing works that shine a light on our relationship with and appreciation of nature.

Drawing inspiration from the beauty and complexity of the natural world, Hammock masterfully incorporates elements of realism and abstraction into her pieces. Her color play and skillful execution create a visual feast for the eyes, inviting viewers to delve into the depths of her imagination.

Throughout her career, Hammock has received numerous accolades and recognition for her artistic achievements. Her work has been exhibited in prestigious galleries and art shows throughout the west, garnering critical acclaim and earning her a dedicated following of art enthusiasts. Bria lives in Cheyenne, WY and works out of her West Edge studio.