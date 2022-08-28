Courtenay, British Columbia native Robert Trainor left Rooseville, B.C. on Saturday August 20th to ride his mountain bike from Canada to Mexico along the Great Divide. He will cross the divide some 25 times while covering a distance of 4000 kms and climbing 175,000 feet. That’s the equivalent of climbing Everest 6 times. He hopes to cover this distance in 21 days, averaging 200kms a day and finishing at the Mexican border at Antelope Wells.
According to a map of his route, Trainor will cross Wyoming from Jackson Hole to Rawlins before continuing south.
Trainor is not a stranger to long distance riding or to fundraising. Over the past 7 years he has raised approximately $150,000 for cancer research. Uniquely, he has never diverted a single penny of funds raised to cover overhead, choosing instead to cover all the associated costs of the events out of his own pocket. In his words, “this allows the donations to go directly to where they are needed most”.
When asked why Trainor, explains that it all started in 2014 with a private cancer fundraiser he was introduced to. In that event about 175 cyclists road 400 kms in a single day from Kelowna to Vancouver. Participants in that event had to pay an entry fee to cover costs and were expected to also raise at least $2500.00 each for cancer research. It was in this event, which at the time was the largest independent cancer fundraiser in Canada, that Trainor got started. When Ride2Survive wrapped up in 2019 and the global pandemic started the year after…all fundraisers were cancelled, leaving a large funding gap for many charities. In 2020 and again in 2021 Rob organized his own events and raised about $30,000 in those two years for much needed cancer research funding.
Trainor currently sits at a little over $53,000 raised. If you are interested in supporting his campaign, or just want to follow along on his journey (he will be posting daily updates) you can visit his webpage at www.ride4life.ca.
Online donors are taken directly to the Cancer Society website when they click on the donate button and donate to either the Canadian or American Cancer Society. All donations over $20.00 will be sent a tax receipt.