The Bureau of Reclamation and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails will jointly host public scoping meetings and a comment period for the Federal Resource Management Plan (RMP) and Environment Assessment (EA) and associated the Buffalo Bill State Park Master Plan on September 28 and 29. Reclamation will be conducting public scoping meetings to solicit feedback and to evaluate resource and resource uses that may be impacted by the Master Plan.

Public Scoping Meetings will be held at the following times and locations.

· Thursday, September 28, 2:30-4:30pm, Cody Club Room at the Cody Auditorium Building, 1240 Beck Ave.

· Thursday, September 28, 5-8pm, Sunlight Sports’ Pint Night, 1131 Sheridan Ave.

· Friday, September 29, 10am-12:30pm, City Brew, 1562 Sheridan Ave.

Meetings will be held at three separate locations and times to connect with a broad range of the public and provide engagement opportunities that are convenient and accessible. Past meetings have been well-attended by a diverse group of local community members. State Parks and the Reclamation hope to see the same at the September meetings.

The public is also invited to review the public scoping materials online at this link. https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/buffalo-bill-master-plan

Written scoping comments will be accepted at the Public Scoping Meetings or can be provided by:

- Online Comment Form: https://forms.gle/5oFUbdTj9YtthA4p7

- E-mail: CarlyAnn.Carruthers@wyo.gov

- Regular Mail:

o Carly-Ann Carruthers, Planning and Grants Manager

o Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources

o 2301 Central Avenue

o Cheyenne, WY 82002

Comments will be accepted throughout the 45-day public comment period until October 29, 2023.

The Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park Resource Management Plan is intended to be a 20-year plan for the park, providing the foundation for decision-making to accommodate recreation and visitor amenities in balance with the preservation of recreation, settings and natural and cultural resources. The final Resource Management Plan will be subject to an Environmental Assessment.

For current and past information and to stay updated with events and amenities at Buffalo Bill State Park, please visit the park's website or call Superintendent Dan Marty at 307-587-9227. Media inquiries or general questions about Reclamation should be directed to Sterling Rech at SRech@usbr.gov. For questions about Reclamation and the Resource Management Plan, please contact Joe Felgenhauer, Natural Resource Specialist, at jgfelgenhauer@usbr.gov. For more information on the Buffalo Bill State Park planning process, please contact Carly-Ann Carruthers, Planning Manager, at CarlyAnn.Carruthers@wyo.gov or 307-777-6968.

Buffalo Bill Dam, constructed on the Shoshone River six miles upstream from Cody, was completed in 1910, creating Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Named for famous Wild West showman, promoter, and developer Colonel William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the dam is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. The dam, power plants, and reservoir lands are owned by Reclamation, which maintains primary jurisdiction of the lands and associated resources within the reservoir area. Much of the area was designated a State Park in 1957, with the last major overhaul of the park completed in the 1990s after modifications to the dam.

The State Park offers fishing, camping, picnicking, and a variety of water sports in settings that range from remote and primitive to moderately developed. The Park currently has three boat ramps, nine developed day-use areas, two group shelters and eleven picnic shelters, and one hundred campsites in two campgrounds which can be reserved through the State Parks Reservation System. Shreve Lodge, which hosts up to 200 and has a large kitchen, is also available to rent for day use.