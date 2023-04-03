The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office issued an environmental assessment and the competitive sale notice for the 2nd Quarter competitive oil and gas lease sale.

Today’s notice incorporates recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Governmental Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office.

The BLM-Wyoming State Office proposes to move forward with the Modified Proposed Action, as analyzed in the environmental assessments (DOI-BLM-WY-0000-2023-0001-EA), by offering 116 parcels totaling 127,034.69 acres in all Wyoming Field Offices. The parcels will be offered at the online oil and gas lease sale scheduled for June 21-22, 2023; sale can be accessed at www.energynet.com; the parcels may also be viewed on the EnergyNet website approximately 10 days after today’s posting of the Notice of Competitive Lease Sale on the BLM-Wyoming oil and gas web page.

The BLM is applying a royalty rate of 16.67% for the leases sold in the current competitive lease sales, in keeping with rates charged by States and private landowners.

Today’s posting of the sale notice initiates a 30-day public protest period that ends May 1, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. Protests on the offered parcels may be submitted through our ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021772/570. Here you will find links to the environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale, and proposed lease stipulations.

For more information about this lease sale, please contact BLM Wyoming State Office Lead Public Affairs Specialist, Micky Fisher at (307) 775-6328 or by email at BLM_WY_912@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) at 7-1-1 to contact the above individual during normal business hours. The TRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to leave a message or question with the above individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.

The National Fluid Lease Sale System includes information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales.