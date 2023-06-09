The BLM Wyoming Oil and Gas lease sale originally scheduled for June 21-22, 2023 will now be held on June 28-29, 2023.
The sale will offer 116 parcels totaling 127,014.62 acres in all Wyoming Field Offices.
The parcels will be offered at the online oil and gas lease sale which can be accessed at www.EnergyNet.com.
The sale has been rescheduled due to computer system maintenance that would interfere with the originally planned dates of the online sale.
Additional information on the amendment of the sale dates can be found at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021772/570 under Amendment 2.