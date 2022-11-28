Cheyenne Police are investigating reports of vehicle burglary and felony property damage at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne located at 1330 Prairie Avenue.
The owner of a Nissan Versa parked in the lot to the north of the main building and returned later to find significant damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door – the window and side mirror were smashed, the door was dented and there were scratches under the window.
A Nissan Altima parked a few spaces away was also broken into. The vehicle’s window was smashed and several items were stolen, including a debit card.
Security footage obtained from the time of the crime shows what appears to be a male subject wearing a tan coat, white sweatshirt, white face mask, dark-colored pants, and white shoes. The subject’s vehicle may be a dark/forest green Hyundai Elantra hatchback with a passenger brake light out and bearing a Wyoming license plate.
If you know the identity of the person, please contact Officer Rodgers at (307) 637-6514.