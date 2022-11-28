Vehicle Burglary Suspect Photo
Cheyenne Police are investigating reports of vehicle burglary and felony property damage at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne located at 1330 Prairie Avenue.
 
The owner of a Nissan Versa parked in the lot to the north of the main building and returned later to find significant damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door – the window and side mirror were smashed, the door was dented and there were scratches under the window.
 
A Nissan Altima parked a few spaces away was also broken into. The vehicle’s window was smashed and several items were stolen, including a debit card.
 
Security footage obtained from the time of the crime shows what appears to be a male subject wearing a tan coat, white sweatshirt, white face mask, dark-colored pants, and white shoes. The subject’s vehicle may be a dark/forest green Hyundai Elantra hatchback with a passenger brake light out and bearing a Wyoming license plate.
 
If you know the identity of the person, please contact Officer Rodgers at (307) 637-6514.

Tags