Yesterday at 5:19 a.m., the Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) squadron was dispatched to the 1000 block of W. 20th St. Arriving on the scene at 5:23 a.m., firefighters located one burn victim in the front yard of a one-story residential home, as fire seared from the front door and cascaded onto the front porch.
While the American Medical Response team provided immediate care to the patient, units from Engines 1 and 2 and Ladder-1 rapidly began extinguishing the fire. By 5:28 a.m., the scene was under control.
At this time, officials are still investigating this incident and the scene has not been cleared.
The cause of the fire is unknown, with an estimation of damages at $5,000.
The house and property were full of stored materials which hampered search and extinguishment, but no other occupants were located inside the dwelling.
As a minor impact, the 1000 block of 20th Street was closed for 30 minutes, as CFR received additional support from the Cheyenne Police Department.