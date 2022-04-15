90th Missile Wing Airmen successfully returned a burned Humvee to base April 15, 2022. The vehicle caught fire while Airmen from the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron were transiting Highway 71 near Kimball, Nebraska, on April 11 closing the roadway for five days. There were no injuries in the incident.
A team from the 90th Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight worked throughout the week detonating ammunition and grenades that were not able to be removed from the burning vehicle. The area has been determined clear and safe due to their efforts and partnership with the Kimball community.
“We are grateful for our community partners and support from Kimball officials,” said Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander. “From the first responders who reacted quickly to help put out the fire on scene and halt traffic along the road, to all those who provided support to our Airmen as they worked the incident. We appreciate the teamwork.”
The base will conduct an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire and prevent future mishaps.
To make claims for damage to property or services related to this incident, please contact the 90th Public Affairs Office at (307)773-3381