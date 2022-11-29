Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible cause of a fatal crash Monday evening.

At 4:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

On November 28, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 147.5 on Interstate 25 north of Douglas, Wyoming.

A 2009 Motor Coach bus was southbound on Interstate 25 and came upon a prior crash blocking the roadway.

The driver of the Motor Coach was unable to avoid the stopped vehicles.

The Motor Coach collided with the stopped vehicles and caused damage to a third vehicle that was also stopped in front of the previous crash.