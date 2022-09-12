The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.
Week of September 12th
Monday
11am Fitness Class
2 pm Tai Chi
Tuesday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
2 pm Afternoon Movie
5:30 pm Bridge Lessons
6:30 pm Bridge
Wednesday
11 am Fitness Class
1 pm Caregiver Support Group-Let’s Talk
1 pm Ear Acupuncture
2 pm Tai Chi
Thursday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
1 pm Texas Hold em Tournament
Friday
11 am Fitness Class
12:30 pm Bridge
12:45 pm Guacamole Social
· Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
· Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm