The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.

Week of December 13th

Monday

11 am Fitness Class

2 pm Tai Chi

6 pm Alzheimer’s Support Group

Tuesday

10 am Yoga

11 am Ear Acupuncture

1 pm Texas Hold’em

2 pm Free Movie

5:30 pm Bridge Lessons

6:30 pm Bridge

Wednesday

11 am Fitness Class

1 pm Birthday Party, Free Bingo,

2 pm Tai Chi

Thursday

10 am Yoga

11 am-1 pm Christmas Lunch

1 pm Texas Hold’em

6:30 pm Bridge

Friday

11 am Fitness Class

12:30 pm Bridge

1 pm Free Bingo, Ugly Sweater Social

  • Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
  • Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm   

