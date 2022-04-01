Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, April 1

Shredded beef flautas, (or) fish, lettuce, tomato, beans, rice, garden salad, pears

 

Saturday, April 2

Ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, apricots

Sunday, April 3

Ham and egg bake, hash browns, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Monday, April 4 

Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic toast, plums

 

Tuesday, April 5

Open faced hamburger with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, corn, mixed fruit

Wednesday, April 6

Chili beans, tater tots, spinach, garden salad, crackers, pineapple

 

Thursday, April 7

Potato bar, bacon, broccoli, cheese, cottage cheese, garden salad, bread, peaches

Friday, April 8

BLT, (or) fish, lettuce, tomato, chips, garden salad, mandarin orange

