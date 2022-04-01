The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, April 1
Shredded beef flautas, (or) fish, lettuce, tomato, beans, rice, garden salad, pears
Saturday, April 2
Ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, apricots
Sunday, April 3
Ham and egg bake, hash browns, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Monday, April 4
Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic toast, plums
Tuesday, April 5
Open faced hamburger with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, corn, mixed fruit
Wednesday, April 6
Chili beans, tater tots, spinach, garden salad, crackers, pineapple
Thursday, April 7
Potato bar, bacon, broccoli, cheese, cottage cheese, garden salad, bread, peaches
Friday, April 8
BLT, (or) fish, lettuce, tomato, chips, garden salad, mandarin orange