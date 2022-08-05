Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, August 5 

Polish dogs, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks, garden salad, mandarin orange

 

Saturday, August 6

Sausage links, French toast, hash browns, garden salad, grapes

Sunday, August 7

Hot dogs, French fries, pork and beans, garden salad, banana

Monday, August 8 

Sausage, biscuit, egg bake, green beans, garden salad, butterscotch pudding

Tuesday, August 9

Goulash, elbow noodles, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, pineapple

Wednesday, August 10

BLT sandwich, lettuce, tomato, chicken noodle soup, crackers, apricots

 

Thursday, August 11

Fried catfish, steak fries, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Friday, August 12 

Super nachos, Spanish rice, beans, garden salad, mixed fruit

