Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, August 19

Fish sandwich, tater tots, carrots, garden salad, vanilla pudding

Saturday, August 20

Sloppy joes, cheese sticks, green beans, garden salad, pears

Sunday, August 21

Patty melt, macaroni salad, carrot and celery sticks, garden salad, mixed fruit

Monday, August 22

Talapia, steak fries, green beans, garden salad, bread, cantaloupe

Tuesday, August 23

Egg salad sandwich, chips, vegetable soup, garden salad, peaches

Wednesday, August 24

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange

Thursday, August 25

Beef stroganoff, peas, garden salad, bread, plums

Friday, August 26

Soft shell taco, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, pears

Tags