The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, August 19
Fish sandwich, tater tots, carrots, garden salad, vanilla pudding
Saturday, August 20
Sloppy joes, cheese sticks, green beans, garden salad, pears
Sunday, August 21
Patty melt, macaroni salad, carrot and celery sticks, garden salad, mixed fruit
Monday, August 22
Talapia, steak fries, green beans, garden salad, bread, cantaloupe
Tuesday, August 23
Egg salad sandwich, chips, vegetable soup, garden salad, peaches
Wednesday, August 24
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange
Thursday, August 25
Beef stroganoff, peas, garden salad, bread, plums
Friday, August 26
Soft shell taco, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, pears