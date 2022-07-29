Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, July 29 

Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, grapes

 

Saturday, July 30

Egg salad sandwich, green beans, garden salad, pineapple

Sunday, July 31

Little pizza, garden salad, mandarin orange

Monday, August 1 

Sloppy Joes, tater tots, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, pineapple

Tuesday, August 2

Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, orange

Wednesday, August 3

BBQ Ribs, white rice, spinach, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Thursday, August 4

Chili, cheese, fries, broccoli, garden salad, bread, banana

 

Friday, August 5 

Polish dogs, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks, garden salad, mandarin orange

