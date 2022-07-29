The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, July 29
Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, grapes
Saturday, July 30
Egg salad sandwich, green beans, garden salad, pineapple
Sunday, July 31
Little pizza, garden salad, mandarin orange
Monday, August 1
Sloppy Joes, tater tots, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, pineapple
Tuesday, August 2
Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, orange
Wednesday, August 3
BBQ Ribs, white rice, spinach, garden salad, bread, peaches
Thursday, August 4
Chili, cheese, fries, broccoli, garden salad, bread, banana
Friday, August 5
Polish dogs, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks, garden salad, mandarin orange