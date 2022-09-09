The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, September 9
Tostadas, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, pears
Saturday, September 10
Chicken nuggets, tater tots, peas, garden salad, bread, apple
Sunday, September 11
Philly cheese steak, potato salad, green beans, garden salad, bread, apricots
Monday, September 12
Beef stew, peas/carrots, salad bar, corn bread, banana pudding
Tuesday, September 13
Baked chicken, pork and beans, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, apricots
Wednesday, September 14
Spaghetti with meat sauce, asparagus, garden salad, garlic toast, oranges
Thursday, September 15
Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, broccoli, garden salad, applesauce
Friday, September 16
Sausage, biscuit, egg bake, green beans, garden s