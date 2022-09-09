Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, September 9

Tostadas, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, pears

Saturday, September 10

Chicken nuggets, tater tots, peas, garden salad, bread, apple

Sunday, September 11

Philly cheese steak, potato salad, green beans, garden salad, bread, apricots

Monday, September 12

Beef stew, peas/carrots, salad bar, corn bread, banana pudding

Tuesday, September 13

Baked chicken, pork and beans, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, apricots

Wednesday, September 14

Spaghetti with meat sauce, asparagus, garden salad, garlic toast, oranges

Thursday, September 15

Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, broccoli, garden salad, applesauce

Friday, September 16

Sausage, biscuit, egg bake, green beans, garden s

