The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, December 24

CLOSED

 

Saturday, December 25 

CLOSED:  MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Sunday, December 26

Chicken salad, macaroni salad, peas, carrots, garden salad, bread, plums

Monday, December 27

Baked Chicken, steak fries, spinach, garden salad, bread, apricots

 

Tuesday, December 28

Chef salad, ham, turkey, cheese, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, bread, pineapple

Wednesday, December 29

Fish sandwich, onion rings, broccoli, garden salad, apple crisp

 

Thursday, December 30

Chili beans, tater tots, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, bread, peaches, cinnamon toast

Friday, December 31

Corn dogs, French fries, pork and beans, garden salad, orange, chocolate pudding

