The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, December 24
CLOSED
Saturday, December 25
CLOSED: MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Sunday, December 26
Chicken salad, macaroni salad, peas, carrots, garden salad, bread, plums
Monday, December 27
Baked Chicken, steak fries, spinach, garden salad, bread, apricots
Tuesday, December 28
Chef salad, ham, turkey, cheese, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Wednesday, December 29
Fish sandwich, onion rings, broccoli, garden salad, apple crisp
Thursday, December 30
Chili beans, tater tots, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, bread, peaches, cinnamon toast
Friday, December 31
Corn dogs, French fries, pork and beans, garden salad, orange, chocolate pudding