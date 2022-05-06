The application period for City of Cheyenne municipal election candidates will open Thursday, May 12th and close Friday, May 27th. Applications must be submitted in-person at the City Clerks office located in room 101 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) during normal business hours. Applications will not be accepted once the filing period closes. For more information visit www.cheyennecity.org/MunicipalElections.
This election year, three (3) City Council seats (one from each ward) will be filled. All municipal offices are for four-year terms and are nonpartisan.
The City Clerk is the Municipal Elections Officer and assists municipal candidates with the filing of nomination papers. Municipal elections are conducted through the Laramie County Clerk Elections Office. Voter registration is through the County Clerk Elections Office and polling place information can be accessed on their website at elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.
Primary election day will take place Tuesday, August 16th with the general election day on Tuesday, November 8th.