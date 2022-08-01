Campaign finance period begins Aug. 2
The Laramie County Clerk’s office reminds candidates for county and city council offices and political action committees (PACs) contributing to local candidates of the Aug. 9, 5:00 p.m. deadline for filing their campaign contribution and expenditure report. The campaign finance filing period begins Aug. 2.
Candidates are required to file the report, regardless of whether or not they accept contributions or spend money on their campaigns. Persons found guilty of violating campaign finance statutes are subject to criminal charges. State law provides a civil penalty of up to $200 per day for candidates and their campaign committees who fail to file the report.
Candidates who have questions on the campaign finance reporting requirements may call the clerk’s election office at (307) 633-4242.
Filed reports will be posted on the County Clerk’s election page.
Candidates for state offices and PACs contributing to state candidates file their campaign finance reports with the Secretary of State.