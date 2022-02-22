The Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission is hosting an open house at the historic train depot (121 W. 15th St.) on Thursday, February 24th between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to join and learn more about this transformative project which will place bronze sculptures on every corner of Capitol Avenue from the depot to the Wyoming Capitol Building. These statues will honor iconic people from Wyoming’s history, including Governor Francis E. Warren, Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross, Chief Washakie, Major General Grenville Dodge, Mary O’Hara, Justice Willis Van Devanter, Esther Hobart Morris, among many others.
The public can learn more about the statues that are currently planned for Capitol Avenue, the historic people depicted, and the individuals and families supporting the project. The Commission will also share its expansion plans for 17th St., which will feature depictions of Wyoming’s wildlife and livestock.
Though the project has been rapidly embraced and moving forward, with a planned dedication date of July 27th, 2022 (Cheyenne Day during Frontier Days), there are still many opportunities to support the project.
Please join the Commission, which will serve light refreshments, to learn more this Thursday at the historic train depot between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
To learn more, please contact the curator of the project, Harvey Deselms, at deselmsart@aol.com or (307) 432-0606. You may also visit www.capitolavenuebronze.org.