One year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission. His charge and hope for the five-member commission were to secure enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue, between the Capitol building and the train depot. A year ago, he envisioned that the completion of work would take three years.

However, the City of Cheyenne is delighted to announce that on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission, the project has far exceeded the mayor’s expectations and, in doing so, has caught the attention of the entire State of Wyoming and the Front Range. Mayor Collins said, “The commission successfully secured a total of sixty statues by donations.”

Every communication received by the mayor has shown that the people of Cheyenne have adopted this project as their own and have virtually lined up to support the project through donations.

“When I appointed the commission, I honestly didn’t imagine it would be this successful,” Collins shared. “I thought it would take many years to fill Capitol Avenue alone, but this project has spread to 17th Street and Carey Avenue, and even Central and Warren; conveying as powerfully as possible, the pride of the people from this city and state. The story of Wyoming is worth telling and through these projects, we’re telling it.”

“I cannot thank the commission enough for what they have done. Dixie, Susan, Caren, Jeff, Harvey, and Nathaniel have honored the city and their families by their service to this project, and I am truly grateful.”

The Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission members are Nathaniel Trelease, chairman; Dixie Roberts; Caren Murray; Susan Samuelson; and Jeff Wallace. The curator of the project is Harvey Deselms of Deselms Fine Art.

To recognize the first anniversary of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, the mayor will hold a press conference on Tuesday, October 4, at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will take place on Carey Avenue and 17th Street, near one of the statues that were recently installed.

Following the press conference, the Bronze Commission will install the following three statues:

“Friesians”

Artist: Martha Pettigrew,

Location: Southwest corner of Carey and 19th Street

Donor: Dean “Doc” Schroeder

“Fawnd Memories”

Artist: Christine Knapp

Location: Northeast corner of Warren and 17th Street

Donor: Jane Iverson

“Hare Raising”

Artist: Tim Cherry

Location: to be determined

Donor: Dolores Goodier

For more information on the project or how to donate a bronze, please contact Harvey Deselms at deselmsart@aol.com, Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com, or visit www.CapitolAvenueBronze.org. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was publicly announced at the October 4, 2021, press conference hosted by Mayor Patrick Collins, Nathaniel Trelease, and Harvey Deselms.