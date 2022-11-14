The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage located at 2310 House Avenue.
As of today, we have received six reports - each having a vehicle window shattered to gain entry. Five of the burglarized vehicles had property visible on the front passenger seat.
The suspect was wearing dark-colored clothing, a head covering with a face mask, and gloves. The suspect also appeared to be carrying a guitar, purse, and helmet as upon exiting the parking garage.
If you know the identity of the person in the photo, please contact Officer Wiltjer at (307) 633-6684.