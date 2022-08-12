The kickoff event for this year’s now premier charity classic car show in the Tri-State region was held recently at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne. The kick-off celebrated the success of the last event, announced new date and location details, and announced the recipients. The classic car show is a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 to raise money for local charities.

Over $80,000 was raised in the last two years. All net proceeds from the prior eventswent to eligible charities; that list includes Girls on the Run, Skills USA, Comea Shelter, K9’s for Mobility, Unaccompanied Students Initiative, Habitat for Humanity, Safehouse, andFamily Promise, in addition to several other local charities.Last year’s show was nationally televised, and can be streamed online at https://vimeo.com/615314230

For the 2022 event in August, four new local charities have been chosen from many applicants. The recipients are Cheyenne Day of Giving, Meals on Wheels Cheyenne, Needs Inc., and CASA of Laramie County.Each charity must commit to providing a minimum of 25 volunteers and selling raffle tickets to help raise money for their organization.

Show founder Tim Joannides said, “we have the community, volunteers, car owners and nearly 75 sponsors and underwriters to thank for the success this event has in benefitting local charities.” He said additional sponsorship opportunities are available this year. The motto is: “Automotive enthusiasts celebrating the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way” and the AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 feels that they are succeeding in their mission. Approximately 350 people attended each the prior events. Guests enjoyed viewing the many classic cars, cigars, food & beverage, and live musical entertainment.