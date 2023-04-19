Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. High 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.