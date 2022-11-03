The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) Cowboy Chapter 211 charity classic car show, “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – Under the Stars” (CCG) was held this year on August 20th, at The Frontier Park Exhibition Hall. This year’s event raised a record $50,000 for four (4) local charities. Cheyenne Meals on Wheels, CASA of Laramie County, Cheyenne Day of Giving and Cheyenne Needs.

Now in its third year CC&G has firmly established itself as the premier charity classic car show in the Tri State region, bringing automotive enthusiasts together to celebrate the motoring lifestyle and improve the community along the way.

This year had an increase in attendance of supporters. Guests enjoyed a selection of cigars from our sponsor, Smoker Friendly, food from the AHEPA cooking crew & beverages from Quality Brands of Cheyenne. Live musical entertainment was provided by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers.

This year’s show was again nationally televised on the Lokar Car Show and has been shown on MotorTrend TV and other networks and can be viewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEELzTaFd-g

AHEPA President Mike Mores attributes the success of the “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – Under the Stars” Charity Car show to local support from Premier Underwriter Sam Runyan of Charles Schwab and other major underwrites including #1 Properties, Cheyenne Motorsports, Cheyenne Post, Halladay Auto Group, Joannides Family Foundation, Jub Jub, KGWN TV 5/Cheyenne CW, Powerscope Productions, Quality Brands, Smoker Friendly, Traders Publishing, Wyoming Bank and Trust, Wyomingnews.com, Visit Cheyenne, along with other local sponsors and volunteers.

CC&G also received a donation from Cheyenne Motor Sports of an off road package including an adult 2 seat ATV by CF Moto and 2 youth machines as a grand prize raffle package. Cheyenne resident Chad Brannaman was the lucky recipient.

ABOUT AHEPA: American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) was founded in 1922 to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism. Cowboy Chapter 211 was founded in 1926 in Cheyenne.