Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education (WACTE) has wrapped up their annual professional development conference hosted at Laramie County Community College.
The opening session featured Jim Mathis with WyoTech, Tara Rood with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and Jesse Sevier with West Edge Collective.
The diverse industries shared similar needs from students, including the importance of receiving and responding to feedback on their work, the significance of work ethic, and learning from their failures.
All industries seek a qualified workforce, and CTE teachers play a large role.
Each company was also a sponsor for the conference.
Investment in multiple ways from these dedicated individuals and companies will ensure partnerships will be created and the workforce needs will be met.