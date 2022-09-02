The third annual Cars, Cigars, and Guitars fundraiser is going to be televised on Saturday, September 3, by the MotorTrend TV Network. It will be part of the Lokar Car Show, which airs at 7 AM Mountain time.
Cars, Cigars, and Guitars is a charity car show. It took place on August 20 at the Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, and featured cars, raffles, and live music. The event raised thousands of dollars, which were donated to Day of Giving, Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, Needs, Inc. and CASA of Laramie County.
Organizers say it is "An evening of magic on wheels..." and the premier charity classic car show in the tri state region.
Sam Mahdavi from the Lokar Car Show attended this year's event.
The MotorTrend TV Network is available on Dish, DirectTV, Spectrum, Roku and other streaming and cable services.