CASA volunteers are regular everyday people who are passionate about helping children grow in safe and loving environments.
As a CASA volunteer you work with children in foster care, acting as their voice in the juvenile justice system.
You help the team identify what that child needs, services that can meet the child's and their family's needs and be their voice.
Being a CASA advocate requires 5-10 hours a month, but the difference it makes for a child is life changing.
Join us on September 27th at 12pm or 5:30pm at 1616 E. 19th St. Suite 4 to learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer and to save your spot for the training in October.
Check us out on Facebook at CASA of Laramie County or on our website casalc.org to learn more about CASA.