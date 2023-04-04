“God And Good Horses”: a gripping and emotionally charged contemporary fiction. “God And Good Horses” is the creation of published author Sallie Jo Hawken, a dedicated wife, and mother of three, who is a fourth-generation Casper, Wyoming native. She attended Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, on a full ride rodeo scholarship and later graduated with an AAS in Animal Science. Sallie is passionate about children’s ministry. She is a children’s teacher at her local church as well as a teacher for Child Evangelism Fellowship

Hawken shares, “In Ellie’s deepest, darkest moments, she wanted to know, 'What did I do wrong? Why didn’t she want me? Why couldn’t I have been born to you?'

In my deepest, darkest moments, I had cried out to God, 'What did I do wrong? Why won’t you send us a baby? Why would you make me want to be a mother and then not give me a child?' Looking at Ellie was like looking at my own pain through a two-way mirror. The holes in her heart matched my own. She wanted a mom. I wanted a baby. And God had answered.

“Sallie and her husband, Seth, have been struggling to start their family for years. Doctors, inconclusive testing, and the pain of empty loving arms were taking a toll on their lives and their marriage. When Sallie has an encounter with God, she gives the reins of her life to Him. That’s when the Lord sends them down a winding, complicated path toward adoption.

“Ellie is a ten-year-old girl who has never known anything but violence and pain. Nothing has ever been permanent in her young life, and she has become withdrawn and aggressive. She is tossed through foster care from home to home until one day, her social worker tells her she is going to be adopted.

“Their worlds collide, and in an instant, everything is changed. But how can Seth and Sallie possibly help an angry and out-of-control Ellie overcome the terrors of her past? Love alone will not be enough. There is only one solution—the light always drives out the darkness.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sallie Jo Hawken’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a determined young wife takes every possible chance to become the mother she has always dreamed of being.

Hawken draws from personal experience to deliver an impactful, flagship novel.

Consumers can purchase “God And Good Horses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.