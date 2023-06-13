Celebrate Wyoming’s hunting heritage on June 17 at the inaugural, family-friendly Beast Feast _ A Taste of Field and Stream in Cheyenne.

The event at the My Front Door campus at 3260 Nationway is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a wild game cooking contest, auction, raffle and vendors.

Auction items include unique hunting adventure trips to Argentina and New Zealand and a South African safari.

Cookoff contestants are being accepted right up until 5:00 p.m. June 16th.

An overall trophy will be awarded to the winning entry based on the opinion of three impartial judges.

Admission is free. But the general public will be able to purchase tickets to sample the cooking contest entries and vote for their favorite entry.

Ranch Eats is the presenting sponsor for the event and will be providing food and beverages for sale.

All proceeds from Beast Feast will go to My Front Door, which helps low- and moderate-income working families with children in Wyoming buy their first home and educate them on how to become self-sustaining homeowners.

"We hope the Beast Feast will be My Front Door's signature Cheyenne fundraising event and that it will grow over time. This is a fun and tasty way to support families who struggle with the cost of housing." Brenda Birkle, Executive Director of My Front Door, said.