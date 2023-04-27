Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources’ Monuments and Markers Program is celebrating National Historic Marker Day on April 28.
People everywhere enjoy historic markers at roadsides, parks and historic sites and even in their own neighborhoods. According to the Historical Marker Database, there are more than 172,000 markers in the United States. Wyoming has over 1,000 markers, signs, and monuments. Wyoming’s program is one of the oldest in the country.
In honor of National Historic Marker Day, please help us keep an eye on our signs by visiting your favorite historic marker, taking a picture, answering a few questions about its condition, and uploading your image. This will help State Parks and Cultural Resources to prioritize which signs need to be repainted or replaced.
To participate please click on the following link: https://wyoparks.info/MonumentsAndMarkers . Your submission qualifies you for a yearly drawing for Wyoming State Parks swag. To view our searchable online database please visit the following link: https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/home-mm
The Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program is a cooperative effort of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources (SPCR), the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Office of Tourism, Tribes, local governments, and private individuals and organizations.
The Monuments and Markers Program installs new historical markers and maintains existing monuments, markers, and interpretive signage. The Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee (MMAC) reviews and approves all new signage and signage with revised text under the jurisdiction of SPCR. The MMAC may also be consulted for recommendations for the maintenance and replacement of markers.
For further information, please contact Dan Bach, Monuments and Markers Coordinator, at 307-777-6314 or dan.bach@wyo.gov. To learn more about the Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program, visit https://bit.ly/3E1xV2V.