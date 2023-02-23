Wednesday, March 1, 2023, construction to replace the irrigation systems in Lakeview, Beth El, Jewish, and Oddfellows Cemeteries will begin, weather permitting. The tentative date for the project to be completed for all cemeteries is May 20, 2024.
The irrigation replacement project will include the installation of below-ground pipelines, electric controls, wiring, spray heads, additional booster pump stations, reseeding of all grass areas disturbed, and repairing damaged roads and turf.
We ask that you please avoid all active construction and storage areas, when possible, continue following the cemetery’s decoration policy and do not place decorations on the turf.
All questions or comments regarding construction should be directed to the cemetery office.