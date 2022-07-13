“Japanese Joe”-railroad worker, George Trostle-bull-train boss, Portagee Phillips-gold miner, Levi Powell-trail herder, Lucy Phillips-former slave, “Frenchy” Cazabon-French tinker, “Apple Annie”-street peddler…these are a few of Cheyenne’s fascinating and historical figures you will meet at the Lakeview Cemetery Walk, on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
The living history program, “Cheyenne’s Melting Pot,” presented by the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, begins at the main gate of Lakeview Cemetery off Seymour Ave. and features interesting characters who played large and small parts in Cheyenne’s frontier history. This year there will be new figures added and two start-times for the two-hour narrated walking tour. The first tour will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the second tour will begin at 10:15 a.m. Members of CGHS and friends in costume will portray characters, most of whom are buried in or near Lakeview Cemetery.
Participants are invited to attend either of the tours for the Cemetery Walk. There are no reservations required and there is a $10 entrance fee for each adult; children aged 12 and under are admitted free. Participants should begin to gather 15-20 minutes before the start of each group. Walkers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and sun protection and bring drinking water if desired. All proceeds help fund book acquisitions for Special Collections at the Laramie County Library by the Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society.