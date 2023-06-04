The Central High JROTC team created a memorial honoring Central alumni that died in military service.
During the dedication ceremony on May 25, Central Cadet Reuben McGuire gave a speech about the creation of the memorial and the purpose behind it.
“We dedicate the memorial to our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price for our freedom, to the relatives of our heroes who have lost a loved one and to our community leaders who will never forget their contributions to the defense of our constitution,” McGuire said.
The event was attended by Gov. Mark Gordon, Mayor Patrick Collins, the F.E. Warren 90th Missile Wing and three families of honorees.
Students researched graduates from both Central High School and its predecessor, Cheyenne High School, that served and died in war.
From the founding of Cheyenne High School in 1869, their research spanned from the Spanish American War to the War on Terror.
The Central cadets raised over $9,000 to complete the project, which is now proudly and permanently displayed at Central High.