From the Cheyenne Police Department:
We are proud to share that Captain Jared Keslar was recently honored by Central High School JROTC during a Distinguished Alumni Induction.
The ceremony recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding alumni.
Captain Keslar graduated from Central High School in 1993.
While attending, he was a member of the JROTC program for four years and served as the Cadet Battalion Commander.
After high school, Captain Keslar enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was deployed to Japan and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
After his enlistment ended, he returned to Cheyenne and began his career with the Cheyenne Police Department in January 1998.
Captain Keslar is a greatly valued team member with extensive police experience.
Over the last 25 years, he has worked in areas of patrol, detectives, and services.
He was a member of SWAT for 18 years and was a K9 handler for 6 years.
His dedication and professionalism have led to many awards including the CPD Medal of Valor in 2004, CPD Lifesaving Award in 2009, and the CPD Purple Heart in 2017.
Congratulations on being inducted into this elite class!