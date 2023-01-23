Central High School’s speech and debate team competed this weekend at the annual Lobo Howl tournament hosted by Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Central won first place in Interpretation/Speech Sweepstakes. Student scores are below.

Drama: Lily Leman-2nd, Jordyn Fisher-6th

Duo: Austin Winstead/Lily Leman-1st, Ariellen Ivester/Bree Wright-6th

Poetry: Saimaa Widi-1st, Ella (Ace) Groves-2nd, Addisyn Bean-3rd

Extemporaneous: Madisen Laird-2nd, Thomas Smedley-3rd

Oratory: Reuben McGuire-6th

Informative: Reuben McGuire-2nd

POI: Ariellen Ivester-1st, Addisyn Bean-5th

Lincoln Douglas Debate: Dalton Dahlman-3rd, Gwen Hargett-5th

Public Forum Debate: Kempton Perriton/Caroline Fay-3rd