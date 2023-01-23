Central High School’s speech and debate team competed this weekend at the annual Lobo Howl tournament hosted by Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Central won first place in Interpretation/Speech Sweepstakes. Student scores are below.
Drama: Lily Leman-2nd, Jordyn Fisher-6th
Duo: Austin Winstead/Lily Leman-1st, Ariellen Ivester/Bree Wright-6th
Poetry: Saimaa Widi-1st, Ella (Ace) Groves-2nd, Addisyn Bean-3rd
Extemporaneous: Madisen Laird-2nd, Thomas Smedley-3rd
Oratory: Reuben McGuire-6th
Informative: Reuben McGuire-2nd
POI: Ariellen Ivester-1st, Addisyn Bean-5th
Lincoln Douglas Debate: Dalton Dahlman-3rd, Gwen Hargett-5th
Public Forum Debate: Kempton Perriton/Caroline Fay-3rd