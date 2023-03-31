Layton Westmoreland, Central Wyoming College’s Head Women's Basketball Coach will be a “Latinos in Coaching” panelist at the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Clinic in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

“Under the guidance of Coach Westmoreland, we are seeing an increase of Latino basketball players in our program,” says Steve Barlow, Dean of Students and Athletic Director. “With only 15% of Latino players in the NBA, we are proud to be supporting the growth of Latino players.”

Westmoreland’s fellow panelists include Jose Fernandez, Head WBB Coach, University of South Florida; Gabe Lazo, Assistant WBB Coach, Mississippi State Sheila Boykin, Assistant WBB Coach, Loyola University-Chicago; and several other Latino coaches and administrators at the collegiate level.

Westmoreland (Mexican-American) is an Executive Board of Director for the Latino Association of Basketball Coaches which serves the interests of Latino basketball coaches across the globe with members spanning three continents.

There are only 30 Latino head coaches of 1,652 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) across NCAA D1, D2, D3; and 113 assistant coaches of 2,898 across NCAA D1, D2, D3.

Central Wyoming College’s Assistant Coach Aubrey Guerra is also Latina, as well as two members of the CWC roster this season, Alexis Varela and Melanie Garcia, both freshman.

“Central Wyoming College is proud to have Coaches Westmoreland and Guerra inspiring our next generation,” says Dr. Coralina Daly, Vice President of Student Affairs. “They are great role models for our students.”

Coach Westmoreland utilizes a large recruiting network through El Paso, San Antonio, and "the valley" in Texas to target high-level recruits, as well as having connections in Spain.