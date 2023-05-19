Frontier Park is an 88-acre testament to generations of volunteerism. There are over 125 years of hard work, time, talent, and pride on these hallowed grounds. We have cared for this home that celebrates the culture and history of the American West so that future generations can experience them.
We now have a way to honor family members, and volunteers past and present, with the donation of a Memorial Bench through the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation. This new program will place 50 memorial benches throughout Frontier Park.
The benches are steel park benches, 6 feet in length, with a back and arm rests. An optional, engravable cast bronze plaque will allow for three lines of text to formally acknowledge an entire family or an individual. These benches will give guests a place to rest while honoring those who have given time and talent to the celebration.
Benches are available for $5,000 and support the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation. The CFD Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit set up to support the philanthropic activities and educational opportunities of Cheyenne Frontier Days for its continued growth and relevance as the preeminent Western celebration.
Honor family and volunteers past and present with the donation of a Memorial Bench at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/CFDMemorialBench
The CFD Foundation is uniquely qualified to tell the stories and provide the economic platform to facilitate growth for today and the future of the Cheyenne Frontier Days, Western Heritage, and Western values. The Foundation is the advocate for the educational needs across all aspects of the event to ensure its sustainability. The Foundation supports the philanthropic activities of the event in a way only CFD can. The Foundation provides a powerful collaboration connecting the CFD events and the people who care for them to stimulate interest in the enduring legacy of the American West. We are the keepers of Western heritage through the stories we tell and how we help others.