Cheyenne Frontier Days will provide a timely consolation prize for cowboys and cowgirls who fail to advance from the first round of the rodeo’s tournament style competition – a $100 gas credit at Sinclair stations. Funded by the sponsorship of Buckeye Ranch, CFD, Resistol, Sinclair Oil, and Wrangler.
“Professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls earn their living by traveling along highways and backroads to rodeos in towns all across the country,” said Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO. “The price of gas at the pump is high for all of us. Even more so when you are hauling a horse trailer and driving a big pick up. We are so fortunate these hard-working athletes travel to Cheyenne and we thank them.”
CFD expects 432 competitors will benefit from the gas reward. The program begins with the first performance of the Daddy of ‘em All. July 23 is also recognized as the “National Day of the Cowboy.” Cheyenne is not the first rodeo to offer a gas reward program, but Hirsig indicated the $100 amount is the largest thus far, and the total number of recipients will be the largest in the country.
“Cowboys and Cowgirls are heroes here in Cheyenne. We are excited to give them just a little extra cash for the journey,” Hirsig concluded.