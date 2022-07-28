The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals 5 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, July 27. Payoff subject to change.
Bareback Riding: 1, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 86 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Flashcard Champ, $2,447. 2, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 85.5, $1,835. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Cali., 83.5, $1,223. 4, A.J. Ruth, Huntsville, Texas, 82.5, $611.
Breakaway: 1, (tie) Katie White, Sumner, Texas, and Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 3.8 seconds, $2,582. 3, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 4.0, $1,475. 4, Abbea Faris, Grover, Colo., 4.7, $368.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Erik Dublanko, Thorsby, Alberta, Canada, 12.2 seconds, $2,000. 2, Taylor Santos, Creston Calif., 14.2, $1,500. 3, Mike Johnson, Henryetta, Okla., 14.3, $1,000. 4, Reese Reimer, Stinnett, Texas, 15.6, $500.
Rookie Saddle Bronc: (Round 1): 1, Isaac Richard, Eunice, La., 83 points. 2, Rowdy Dunklin, Malakoff, Texas, 79. 3, Denton Ward, Goodwell, Okla., 77. 4, Q McWhorter, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 76. (Round 2): Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 81. 2, Bingham, 77. 3, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 76. 4, Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa., 75. (Total on two) 1, Bingham, 149. 2, (tie) Benham, and Dickinson, 146. 4, Masters, 145.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ben Anderson, Rocky Mountain High, Alberta, Canada, 83.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s The Turtle, $2.354. 2, (tie) Lefty Holman, Visalia, Cali., and Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, 81, $1,471. 4, Dawson Dahm, Tomahawk, Alberta, 78, $588.
Team Roping: 1, Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, and Caleb Hendrix, Fallon, Nev., 8,1 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Paul Eaves, 8.9, $1,500 each. 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 9.0, $1,000 each. 4, Tyler Waters, Stephensville, Texas, and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., 9.8, $500 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 7.5 seconds, $1,750 each. 3, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 7.7, $1,000. 4, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 8.2, $500.
Barrel Racing: 1, Jamie Olsen, Brock, Texas, 17.47 seconds, $2,353. 2, Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 17.69, $1,765. 3, Cindy Smith, Lovington, Mont., 17.76, $1,176. 4, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Cali., 17.77, $588.
Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, on Dakota Rodeo’s Unstopable, and Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, on Dakota Pro Rodeo’s Melanie’s Dream, 88, $2,097 each. 3, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 87.5, $1,198. 4, Thayne Weight, Goshen, Utah, 86.5, $599.
Wild Horse Racing: 1, Team Krening, $678. 2, Residential Roofing, $508.