Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Occasional rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.