At 3:18 p.m. yesterday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of W. 6th Street in response to a small single-family home on fire.
Upon their arrival at 3:23 p.m., fire crews discovered the structure to be well involved due to significant winds and heavy fuel load found on the property.
Units immediately began suppressing the fire from the exterior due to the high heat and the crew’s inability to access parts of the home.
At this present time, the fire is still under investigation, with the cause and an estimate of damages unknown. CFR would like to encourage all citizens to stay out of harm’s way when present at structure fires. Heavy smoke contains an extreme amount of dangerous carcinogens, wherein citizens can be overcome quickly by smoke inhalation and experience acute medical conditions.
The following divisions provided assistance: American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy, and Cheyenne Police Department.