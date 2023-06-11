Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) personnel are completing training on a new apparatus that will assist with response to grass and brush fires. Brush 3 will be placed into service July 1st, 2023, at Station 3 at 1720 Cleveland Avenue. This apparatus allows personnel to have the necessary tools to respond to grass and brush fires within CFR’s jurisdiction and in the region when requested.

CFR personnel have been training this week on safe offroad driving practices. They also reviewed and refreshed their suppression and extinguishment skills by conducting a mobile attack scenario and working through a progressive hose lay to create a far-reaching hose line on a fast-moving fire.

Engineer Derek Pollnow (Wildland Coordinator), Battalion Chief Fitzgerald, and the wildland team have all been working hard over the last nine months to get this apparatus ready for service.

Engineer Pollnow states “as the City of Cheyenne continues to grow, we face a greater threat of the wildland urban interface, and are better prepared today with our expanded equipment, apparatus, and tactics.” He continued stating “I could not be prouder of our firefighters and their performance during these trainings, as for many these are new concepts.”

While CFR is not primarily a wildland response department, the risk is present in our community. Deputy Chief Dykshorn states that “it is vital work for our fire department to assess, prevent, and mitigate the risk to our citizens and community. We can accomplish this in the wildland urban interface through strong prevention practices and a quick response with the right amount of personnel and resources when a grass or brush fire starts. This apparatus and training will allow our crews to operate safely in that type of environment, while saving lives and property.”

CFR will finish training evolutions this week. Please be cautious while driving on Airport Parkway as CFR crews will be in the area. There are no road closures due to the training.

CFR will also be placing a new fire engine in service at Station 2 on Fox Farm Road in the coming months capable of off-road wildland fire suppression efforts. This apparatus will continue to protect citizens through EMS and structure fire response but adds some versatility to the response area identified as our highest risk for grass and brush fires. Funding for both Brush 3 and the new engine were provided from the most recently voter-approved Sixth Penny Sales Tax ballot. Another apparatus provided by a Firehouse Subs grant will be placed into service at Station 5 on Dell Range. This smaller Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) has a small pump and water tank to assist with grass fires that occur along Cheyenne’s flood mitigation and retention ponds, the greenway spaces, and along drainages and Dry Creek areas.

Did you know the common origin of human caused grass fires in Cheyenne are fireworks, trash/ rubbish fires, discarded smoking materials, and abandoned campfires? We encourage our community to be on the lookout for potential causes of grass fires on their properties and quickly report an incident to 911 if a fire starts. Simple solutions such as mowing tall grass near fence lines and structures, pruning trees up to a 3-4 ft. height, and removal of trash and discarded waste in tall grasses and from alleyways adjacent to open fields will typically prevent a fire from spreading or getting worse. Together we can continue to improve the quality of life for all that live and work in our community. Please be sure to contact Cheyenne Fire Rescue for any questions or concerns about wildland and vegetation fires.