At 11:41 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the vacant area between Prairie Winds and Menards, in response to a vegetation fire. In the north block of Prairie Winds Golf Course, east of Windmill Road, Engine 5 unit found grass and brush burning in a storm drainage/retention pond.
Approximately 3.5 acres of grass were burned. However, no injuries or dollar losses were reported. The fire was controlled 45 minutes after arrival and fully extinguished one hour after arrival.
The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown and per the investigator’s report, the cause of the fire is human-caused.
The Laramie County Fire Authority-2 and Fire District-1 assisted CFR on the scene.