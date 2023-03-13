Saturday, March 11, at 3:08 p.m. Cheyenne Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 1800 block of O’Neil Avenue in response to a structure fire.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found light smoke filling the warehouse and reported an overhead gas heater and exhaust pipe malfunctioning.
Firefighters quickly took action and deployed two handlines: one interior and one on the roof. The warehouse was ventilated while crews opened the roof around the vent pipe and extinguished the fire.
Fire officials said the cause of the fire was unintentional, and the status of the investigation is closed.
American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy, and Cheyenne Police Department assisted at the scene.